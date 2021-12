WESTLAKE, Ohio — A Westlake police officer is being honored Friday morning for his life-saving actions from earlier this year. It was back in the summer when Patrolman Ryan Jasinsky saved a woman’s life with his response to a motorcycle crash that left her badly injured – which is why Jasinsky is receiving the Life-Saving Award from the American Police Hall of Fame.

