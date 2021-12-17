ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Jay Slay releases new album, A Very Vibin’ Christmas

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning Canadian electronic artist, producer, and events/label Vibe Raiders co-founder Jay Slay has unveiled his new album, A Very Vibin’ Christmas. Landing as the first in an inventive annual series reimagining holiday classics by way of electro, dance, and EDM flavours, so goes the title...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

#Christmas#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Electronic Dance Music#Canada#Canadian#Vibe Raiders#Nevve#Nyc#American Idol#Ab
