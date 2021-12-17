Theo Tams releases new single, “One Last Chance”

DRU, Juno Award-winning, Certified Gold-selling, International R&B artist, together with new artist Katie Pivovar & the Star School Academy released their holiday single “A Winter Miracle.” Coming on the heels of DRU’s successful EP release The Rebirth MMXX, “A Winter Miracle” takes us on a magical musical tour, in time to make holiday memories. The new single is one of the featured songs in the upcoming magical holiday exhibit, ‘The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.’ The exhibit is a re-imagined telling of the classic Christmas tale that brings holiday fantasies to life. It takes place November 20-December 24 at 1 Yonge St. Dru feat. Pivovar and the Star School Academy brought their Christmas imagination & spirit to “A Winter Miracle.”
