Theo Tams releases new single, “One Last Chance”

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his recent covers EP, GRLS, Theo Tams has a beautiful, profoundly honest single to share with the world. The release of “One Last Chance” coincides with one year since Tams decided that he needed to get sober and quit drinking. “Everything...

Theo Tams
canadianbeats.ca

Séan McCann releases new single, “10,000 Miles Away”

Although the global pandemic is not quite over, the end of 2021 certainly feels more like we’re all coming together again rather than drifting apart, doesn’t it? Canadian Celtic folk-rocker Séan McCann brings us a rollicking new song that celebrates the power of love’s connection even from “10,000 Miles Away”.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Michelle Titian releases new single, “Drive (radio edit)”

Canadian singer-songwriter Michelle Titian has unveiled her new single, “Drive (radio edit)”, which brings raw beauty to the exploration of addiction. “It takes a village to spread the word and help others struggling with addiction,” Titian shares. “This song has been a tremendous part of my healing, and my wish is that it inspires hope in anyone who is struggling, or simply needing a friend on the toughest of days.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

DRU releases new holiday single, “A Winter Miracle”

DRU, Juno Award-winning, Certified Gold-selling, International R&B artist, together with new artist Katie Pivovar & the Star School Academy released their holiday single “A Winter Miracle.” Coming on the heels of DRU’s successful EP release The Rebirth MMXX, “A Winter Miracle” takes us on a magical musical tour, in time to make holiday memories. The new single is one of the featured songs in the upcoming magical holiday exhibit, ‘The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.’ The exhibit is a re-imagined telling of the classic Christmas tale that brings holiday fantasies to life. It takes place November 20-December 24 at 1 Yonge St. Dru feat. Pivovar and the Star School Academy brought their Christmas imagination & spirit to “A Winter Miracle.”
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Tibasko release new single ‘Hibiscus’

Producer and DJ duo Tibasko released their new track, ‘Hibiscus’ yesterday. The single incorporates their traditional usage of sampling throughout, with additional vocals from Nahaw Doumbia to build the soundscape. The techno tune is more club focused than previous, although maintains its light and ethereal backbone. Read this...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Alex Goupil releases video for new single, “I Swear”

Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Goupil has unveiled a video for his new single, “I Swear”. A non-traditional love song that navigates the emotional journey that’s faced when letting go of someone, the song provides a hopeful message embedded throughout, all while complementing the warmth of the Ottawa-based artist’s instrumentation.
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Babe Rainbow Release New Single, ‘Smash The Machine’

Australian rockers Babe Rainbow return with their latest single, Smash The Machine, following on from the release of their album Changing Colours which included a killer collaboration with Jaden Smith. Within Smash The Machine, a commentary on technology and consumerism is juxtaposed by its joyous, ethereal choir of harmony. Throughout...
MUSIC
