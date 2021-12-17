Theo Tams releases new single, “One Last Chance”

Canadian composer Margaret Maria has unveiled her new album, Where Words Fail – Music Through Healing, as well as the new single, “Blessing of Awakening“. As the release’s opening song, “Blessing of Awakening” gives sound to a languid awakening, followed by the mounting busyness of getting to whatever it is that calls for attention; slow and meandering at the start, like rolling over with the first light shining through the window, the pace picks up, driving and percussive — rounding up the kids, spilling your coffee, looking for your keys.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO