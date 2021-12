Bob McKillop, legendary coach of the giant-killing Davidson basketball team, slid a humble brag into his post-game words after his team’s 79-78 upset of No.10 Alabama. While mentioning how much respect he had for Alabama coach Nate Oats because they both came up through the high school ranks, McKillop dropped in that he went straight from coaching high school to Division I-A. Even the great Nate Oats didn’t do that.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO