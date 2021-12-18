ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas thieves steal decorations outside Cape Coral home

By Sarah Metts
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral home along Santa Barbara Boulevard is the latest victim of Christmas thieves.

The Rodriguez’s said it was a real-life grinch who stole everything from out front of their home. The thieves left nothing behind.

“I look out to my left and my right and I say ‘what, everything’s been taken,'” said Jose Rodriguez.

They stole inflatables, lights, and even the extension cords right from the wall.

“They stole stuff in the ground, everything was covered… the walls, everything,” said Vivan Rodriguez.

One decoration even had all of their 19 grandchildren’s names on it.

“That’s what it is, we do it for them,” said Vivan Rodriguez.

The family is convinced multiple people were behind the act.

“At least four people, because there was just so much stuff…so much stuff,” said Barbie Herrara, Jose and Vivan’s daughter.

Neighbors heard about what happened to the Rodriguez’s and have donated decorations for them to brighten back up their house.

“They don’t know you but they’re here to help,” said Vivan.

The whole family is excited to see how the community is supporting them.

“It really feels good, I can’t even explain. Cape Coral is amazing,” said Vivan and Barbie.

They said a report was filed with the Cape Coral Police Department, and they hope they get answers.

