ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese developer Shimao's unit to sell stake in special purpose vehicles

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK) said on Friday its unit Fortune Spring Ventures would sell the stake it holds in three special purpose vehicles for HK$2.09 billion ($267.89 million).

The deal comes as Chinese developers, led by those including Evergrande (3333.HK) and Kaisa Group (1638.HK), grapple with liquidity crunches amid tighter regulations.

Shimao said its unit would sell 22.5% of the issued share capital in each of Asia Bright Development, Star Galaxy and Grand Victoria Finance. The three special purpose vehicles manage and develop a property development project in South West Kowloon, Hong Kong.

It added the stake sale would provide additional working capital for the group and improve cash flow, while also flagging a possible loss of about HK$770 million that could be recognized from the disposal.

Shimao was downgraded by two notches by rating agencies Moody's and Fitch on Friday, due to the company's increased financing risks.

The company saw sharp falls in its shares and debt earlier this week, triggered by worries over an asset sale and canceled apartment deals.

($1 = 7.8016 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China securities regulator says VIE compliant companies can list overseas

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday domestic companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures can list overseas, after registering with regulators, provided that they meet compliance requirements. In a set of draft rules published on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chinese#Shimao Group Holdings#Hk#Fortune Spring Ventures#Evergrande#Kaisa Group#Star Galaxy#Grand Victoria Finance#Moody#Yamini C S
Shore News Network

Shimao downgraded by Moody’s, Fitch on increased financing risks

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shimao Group Holdings was downgraded by rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch on Friday, both by two notches, due to the Chinese developer’s increased financing risks. The downgrades could trigger some creditors to demand immediate repayment, market watchers cautioned, further pressuring Shimao’s liquidity.
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

Shimao Slumps Further as Shanghai Unit Axes 110 Pre-Owned Home Sales

(Yicai Global) Dec. 15 -- Shares in Shanghai Property Holdings Group lost more ground today after the Chinese developer’s Shanghai subsidiary said it has been ordered by regulators to terminate the sale of 110 second-hand houses in the city’s central Lujiazui financial zone. Shimao’s share price [HKG:0813] was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Developer Shimao Dives After Asset Deal Raises Liquidity Fears

(Yicai Global) Dec. 14 -- Shares of Shimao Group Holdings plunged after a deal by two of the Chinese property developer’s subsidiaries added to concerns that it is facing a cash crunch. Shimao [HKG: 0813] closed almost 20 percent lower today at HKD5.67 (73 US cents), bringing its decline...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Chinese real estate stocks tumble after Shimao Group transaction

In the wake of China Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), the Chinese real estate sector gets another blow as J.P. Morgan downgrades Shimao Group (OTCPK:SIOPF -32.4%) and its property-services unit, as a transaction between the two companies flashes warning signs, according to a Bloomberg report. The downgrade comes after Shimao Group (OTCPK:SIOPF)...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Shares in Brazil's XP down as Itausa sells stake, market share falls

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-traded shares in Brazilian brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) fell about 7% on Tuesday after investment firm Itausa SA (ITSA4.SA) said it had sold 7.8 million class A shares in the company for 1.2 billion reais ($211.75 million). Itausa's move added pressure on XP amid...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese developers slump as Shimao bond plunge spooks investors

(Dec 13): A wave of selling swept through Chinese developers’ bonds and shares after the sudden plunge in a major property firm’s notes renewed concern over the health of the sector. Shimao Group Holdings Ltd’s dollar notes dropped as much as 12 cents (50 sen) on the dollar,...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Stumble by Chinese Developer Shimao Halts Rally in Asian Credit

Shimao bonds fell as much as 10 cents, hurting China junk debt. Goldman is less cautious on China property debt on policy bet. A rally in Asian high-grade and junk dollar debt risked unraveling Monday as concerns about developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. overshadowed recent Chinese policy moves that had spurred gains.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras expects to sell TBG pipeline unit in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects to sign a deal to sell its TBG natural gas pipeline unit next year, Chief Strategy Officer Rafael Chaves said during a presentation to a Rio de Janeiro industry group on Monday. In August,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Chinese Developer Fantasia Denies Creditor Claim on Unit's Shares

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit. TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the charge of 780...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moody's withdraws ratings of two Chinese property developers

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating firm Moody's withdrew the ratings of default-striken Chinese property companies Modern Land (1107.HK) and Fantasia (1777.HK) on Friday blaming a lack of sufficient information from the firms. Fantasia missed a bond payment in early October having said just two weeks previously that it...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate

Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate. (Yicai Global) Dec. 23 -- The sale of holdings in an affiliate of Zhihu by two units of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is a normal shift in corporate governance and does not affect the shareholding structure of the question-and-answer platform, China News reported today, citing Zhihu.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy