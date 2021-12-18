December 18, 2021 edition

Happy Holidays and welcome to the Winter Edition of the Monarch Press. Normally the end of the year is a time for slowing down, but that is not the case this year. As we wrap up 2021, there is so much happening that it is a good thing you are taking time to get caught up! We have a lot to be excited about including the launch of our new website GoodLandGoodShopping.com, a digital gift card marketplace where you can shop local during the holiday season and beyond. Speaking of websites, make sure to visit our DrawGoleta.org website and submit a map with your suggested boundaries for the City’s first-ever district elections in November of 2022. Get involved and be a part of this historical process. Maps are due by January 6, 2022. Another date you will want to mark your calendar for is the City’s 20th Birthday Celebration on February 5, 2022. We have a memorable community event planned at Rancho La Patera & Stow House from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more details.

