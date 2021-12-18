ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jeannot scores in OT, short-handed Preds beat Blackhawks 3-2

By TIM CRONIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzZVM_0dQGDReC00
1 of 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and the short-handed Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Friday night.

The Predators won their seventh straight game and second in two nights despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki was ruled out following a positive test 90 minutes before faceoff.

The entire coaching staff is also out because of COVID-19. This was the second game Karl Taylor, head coach of their farm club in Milwaukee, ran the bench with his assistant, Scott Ford. Many of his players were called up as well.

“The guys really gutted it out,” Taylor said. “We didn’t hurt ourselves early.”

With three of their top four scorers out, Nashville played a tight defensive game, allowing only 19 shots — and holding Blackhawks star Patrick Kane to just two — while still managing to send 31 at Marc-Andre Fleury. Nashville killed five Chicago power-plays.

“All in all it’s been pretty seamless,” Sissons said of the revolving roster and coaches. “We didn’t change the script. They do the same thing in Milwaukee that we do.”

Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach scored for the Blackhawks.

Jeannot got behind Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe and deflected Roman Josi’s right-wing pass by Fleury before piling into the net himself 58 seconds into overtime.

“We’re all cheering for Tanner,” said Taylor, who coached him in Milwaukee. “When that happens, coaches are going to work hard for him. He deserves it because of the work he’s put into it.”

“Everybody’s buying into the style,” Jeannot said.

Toews tied it at 2 with his third goal in four games, converting Riley Stillman’s pass into a half-open net from the right slot with 2:56 left in regulation. Toews started the season without a goal in his first 25 games.

“We didn’t have a great game but tied it up and kept battling,” interim Chicago coach Derek King said. “We were just off. They trap it up in the neutral zone and they’re hoping for you to get frustrated. It fed right into what they were trying to do.”

Nashville took a 2-1 lead on a power play midway through the third. Sissions beat a sprawling Fleury from low in the right circle with a shot that squeezed in between the netminder’s left leg and the post.

Novak opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, a 35-foot wrist shot that slid over Fleury’s glove hand 11:56 into the first with Nashville on a power play.

Chicago tied it two minutes later when Dach broke a 21-game scoring drought by converting MacKenzie Entwhistle’s pass from behind the goal.

NOTES

Borowiecki and an unnamed member of the Predators’ traveling party tested positive in the morning, bringing Nashville’s total to 16 people sidelined. That group includes top centers Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, while C Matt Duchesne missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. ... Chicago D Calvin de Haan was a scratch because of a non-COVID illness. ... Chicago’s game against Florida on Tuesday was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak with the Panthers. A makeup date is pending.

The Predators visit Carolina on Sunday before returning home to play Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks are at Dallas on Saturday night and then host the Stars on Thursday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
KTLA

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Colton Sissons
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Jonathan Toews
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

The Chicago Bears are out of the playoffs but not out of injuries. Head coach Matt Nagy gave some updates on Wednesday and unfortunately one of them involved their young star quarterback. Nagy revealed that Fields is dealing with an injury. The injury is bad enough to have Fields limited...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Ap
KTLA

NHL to begin leaguewide shutdown Wednesday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

690K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy