Mother Goose - Stocksbridge

This post is part of an occasional series about ethnography and folklore in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Find the whole series here!. In this previous blog post about foodways in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, we noted that the book’s protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge does not have a kitchen with any kind of stove or oven for preparing hot food. If he wants to cook anything, he must boil it in a pot over his hearth fire. For Scrooge, this is a lifestyle choice: he lives alone in a three-room flat even though he could surely afford a house with a kitchen and the domestic staff that typically went with it. He is able to eat cheaply every night in a “melancholy tavern,” ensuring that he gets a hot meal every day even without the ability to cook at home. But many Londoners in Scrooge’s day lived without cooking facilities by necessity, and couldn’t afford to simply eat out. In this post, we’ll see how they coped, by looking at the Cratchits, the only poor family depicted in the book in a detailed way. We’ll also look beyond the Cratchits to other London families in the same boat, and show how Dickens expresses social and political ideas about foodways through Scrooge and his interactions.

