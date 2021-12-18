ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers plan to build container port facility in Jefferson County

By Patrick Clark
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A stretch of land in Herculaneum, Missouri, will become the home of a new container port facility.

On Friday, key stakeholders gathered to talk about the proposed Container-on-Vessel facility. The Jefferson County Port Authority, APM Terminals, and American Patriot Holdings all partnered on this vessel service.

They plan to open the intermodal container facility at Fred Weber’s Riverview Commerce Park and the 300-acre adjacent parcel owned by the Doe Run Company.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve this Midwest region for both the export and import of containerized cargo. Herculaneum was chosen since it’s one of the most northern spots on the Mississippi, without dealing with locks and dams.

“What’s unique about it is its speed and critical mass and also our zero wake capability,” says Sal Litrico, CEO of American Patriot Holdings. “We don’t have a wake on this thing because of the way it’s designed.”

The port facility is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

