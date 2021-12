Treatment of muscle weakness depends on the cause, but there are several treatments available. Most cases can be treated with rest and simple exercises to increase strength. Stretching exercises may also help relieve pain and correct posture problems caused by weak muscles. Severely weakened muscles may require physical therapy or surgery, depending on the severity of the problem. Some people have been helped by electrical stimulation or injections into their painful areas involving nerves in their spine (epidural steroid injection).

