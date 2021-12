The Woodbridge boys team and Bergen Tech girls team won a pair of respective titles earlier this month at the Crusader Classic at Bowler City on Dec. 3. The Bergen Tech girls cruised to a first-place finish, holding an advantage of nearly 200 pins over the second-place team after two games before expanding the gap with a monster third game, rolling a 1,001 to take the top spot by more than 450 pins.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO