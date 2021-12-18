Start a Holiday Tradition w/ Historic, Delicious Bayonne Ham from France

BUBBLING UP
Various sparklers are less available this year because of supply chain issues. Here are a few alternative fizz suggestions:
La Battagliola Lambrusco ($20, helenswines.com) from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region is “a delicious chilled sparkling red,” says Helen Johannesen of L.A.’s Helen’s Wines.
Domaine LA owner Jill Bernheimer’s favorite champagne is Georges Laval Cumières ($100). “But we are getting a sparse six bottles or so this year,” she says, suggesting something more readily available: Laherte Frères Ultradition Extra-Brut ($45)
American label Une Femme offers a “great sparkling rosé, The Callie, made by California winemaker Samantha Sheehan,” says wine director and vintner Taylor Grant. “And...
Comments / 0