Start a Holiday Tradition w/ Historic, Delicious Bayonne Ham from France

edibleaustin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant the perfect pairing? Try ading delicious and historic French Bayonne Ham from Central Market and locally produced French wines from Ron Yates to your holiday charcuterie board! Check out their Instagram page for inspiration. Produced in a time-consuming,...

edibleaustin.com

Comments / 0

