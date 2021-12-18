ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

A night of sights and sounds at Centennial Plaza

By Tatiana Battle
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tis the season of good tunes and Christmas lights! In the holiday spirit, Centennial Park hosted ‘Music in the Park’ tonight from 6 pm to 8 pm featuring a Basin favorite “The Croakin’ Toads”.

Many people came out to enjoy some of their holiday favorites while basking under the twinkling light display set up at Centennial Park.

Locals we spoke to say that after a hard year, this night was just what the community needed to bring some holiday cheer to the Basin.

“Despite what’s going on around the world, I’m grateful that we have peace and joy to come out and enjoy a safe night in a wonderful atmosphere,” says local resident Mariza Bennett.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the ‘Music in the park’ event, check out the next upcoming events at Centennial Park!

ABC Big 2 News

