(KNSI) – It’ll cost a few more cents for water in Waite Park if a proposed ordinance is approved later this month. The draft of an ordinance to be proposed to the Waite Park City Council on December 20th raises water rates between 5 and 20 cents per 1,000 gallons and raises sanitary sewer rates between 8 and 9 cents. The stormwater Utility Fee is proposed to go up 25 cents per month, and the yard waste permit will see a ten dollar per year increase. Find a complete list of the proposed changes here.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO