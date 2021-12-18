CBA uses game-ending 19-5 run to best Shen
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been a while since the CBA boys basketball team got the best of Shenendehowa. They looked to snap the skid Friday night.
After the Brothers led 33-28 after three quarters, the Plainsmen tied it up at 33 in the fourth. CBA responded with a 19-5 run to end the game, topping Shen 52-38.
Ayden Harrison led the way with 15 points for the Brothers. Shenendehowa’s Robby Hicks led all scorers with 17.
