6 men accused of violent takeover of OHA headquarters indicted on multiple felonies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted six men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian...www.hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted six men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian...www.hawaiinewsnow.com
The story is about Hawaiians trying to take over an agency that is supposedly in their corner. If Hawaiians are this upset, then something is wrong and criminalizing them is wrong. This needs to be understood by all.
so what you're saying is the nation of peoples that were born on the land before it was stolen, attempted to take it back. then instead of achieving that feat, the government stopped them from taking what was stolen in the first place. my question would be... why are those politicians not in jail? "you will never be accepted as long as you seek to control and destroy."
I used to train with one of those guys Sadu Bott. He’s a very talented Mixed Martial Artist and could have went far. Association is everything. You show me your friends and I’ll show you your future. My cousin told me this growing up.
Comments / 15