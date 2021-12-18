Florida Tech Graduates Highly Employable According to International Survey, Ranks No.163 Globally

In December 2021, we celebrated the "graduation' of our Fall 2021 Global Leadership Program (GLP) in person!. In all, 27 local and international students from 10 different countries participated in the GLP this quarter. Students received instruction in key leadership skills development, including Intercultural Communication, Inclusive Leadership, and Leading with Integrity. Guest lecturers included Dr. Suzanne Johnson and Wendy Stewart. The program culminated in group project capstone presentations, which allowed students to apply the leadership skills they learned earlier in the quarter. Their projects focused on how to improve online learning, faculty-student relationships, local/international student relationships, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) at GRC. The students had some really interesting ideas and we hope to find ways to share and implement them with faculty and across campus.
