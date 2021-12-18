Florida Tech Graduates Highly Employable According to International Survey, Ranks No.163 Globally

Counting down to midnight, watching the ball drop, and toasting with Champagne are all classic parts of the New Year celebration. Where and how you decide to ring in 2022 will impact your festivities, though. According to WalletHub, 65 percent of Americans are planning to spend a minimum of $50 on food and drinks for their parties and 60 percent will spend the day with friends or family. The site went a step further to find out where the best places are to celebrate the new year. WalletHub assessed by comparing the 100 biggest cities across 28 key metrics, which included entertainment and food, cost, and safety and accessibility. From there, the team graded each metric on a 100-point scale (100 meaning the best conditions for New Year's Eve celebrations). As for the top city? New York City, which held a number one ranking in entertainment and food (contributing to the 24 percent of Americans who plan to attend public events or parties), a 99 rank in cost, and a 10 rank in safety and accessibility.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO