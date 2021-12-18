ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Tech Graduates Highly Employable According to International Survey, Ranks No.163 Globally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A recently released survey of nearly 9,000 recruiters and international managers across 22 countries found that Florida Tech is among the top schools globally for producing students with high employability. Florida Tech ranked No. 163 overall among the top 250 schools...

