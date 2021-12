Advent and Christmas are extraordinary events each year for Catholics, and all Christians, as we prepare for, and celebrate, the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. The Advent and the Christmas season are also an appropriate time to reflect upon and give thanks for the blessings of the year. As the fall semester comes to a close, I express my appreciation for your commitment to completing this semester together. Your work in and out of the classroom, your care for each other and your attention to our health and safety plan have made this semester a success.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO