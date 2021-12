The winds will be relaxing as we head into the night as the region braces for a much warmer than usual pattern. The highs on Wednesday will be on point for this time of year with highs near 50 east of the Foothills, middle 40s west. That may be the last “near normal” day for a while as the mercury in the thermometer will rise above 50, and some days 60 as we close out the 2021 calendar year.

