After Theresa May suffered a rebellion by more than 100 Tory MPs (including Boris Johnson) against her Brexit deal, she never recovered her authority. Now Johnson’s famous ability to defy political gravity will be tested to the limits after he suffered the same humiliating fate in last night’s spectacular revolt by one in three of his backbenchers. This was not just about the (limited) restrictions to combat the (very real) threat from the Omicron variant; for some Tory rebels, it was a warning shot after Johnson’s disastrous few weeks that he – and the country – cannot carry on like this. “It...

