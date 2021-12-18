ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

An Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was evacuated over a bomb threat, police say

By Sarah Al-Arshani
 5 days ago

This July 8, 2019, photo, shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn.

AP Photo/Jim Mone

  • Employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Mexico were evacuated after a bomb threat.
  • The Bernalillo County Sheriff told Insider that an employee got a text about a possible bomb at the facility.
  • The Albuquerque Police Department's bomb detection K-9 unit is also assisting with the investigation.

An Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was evacuated Friday night after an employee received a bomb threat, authorities said.

Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff, told Insider that all employees were safely removed from the building and officers were investigating.

Fuller said the threat was reported at 5:45 p.m. local time. He said an employee received a text message that said a bomb was possibly already at the facility or on its way to the facility.

Fuller said the Albuquerque Police Department's bomb detection K-9 unit was assisting with the investigation.

KOAT later reported that police found no evidence of explosive devices.

In a statement to Insider, an Amazon spokesperson said the building was reopened at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday after police swept the building.

" We're working with local authorities who are investigating the incident. There's nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our employees," the spokesperson said.

