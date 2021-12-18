ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Under Texas Law, Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Legally Avoids Paying Taxes on Mansion

By Justin Klawans
 5 days ago
"It definitely looks out of place and unusual compared to other parsonages we have," said a local...

Comments / 204

Rose
4d ago

This is why I don’t go to church anymore. Why would a pastor take advantage of tax breaks for themselves instead of building a house for multiple people in need?

Reply(28)
84
Mark Allen
3d ago

because Copeland, Olsteen, and America's right wing evangelicals have taken God out of the church and replaced him with what they really worship.these self proclaimed men of God have conned their congregations into believing that money is love,and if their flocks love them, they'll give their money to God's work(i.e. their own pockets).They then use "God's " money to enrich themselves and their children ,buy politicians, palaces,private jets,expensive cars,and publicity to benefit their own desire to be worshiped. Americans need to demand that any religious property,other than the church itself and the land it sits on,and the donations collected on Sunday are tax exempt. All other properties need to be taxed just like everyone else.End the hypocritical theft of taxpayer money that these parasites steal in the name of a God they don't serve

Reply(4)
44
J.S
4d ago

Just like the rich and super rich always have loopholes to avoid paying taxes. If would be nice if the average Joe can use those same loopholes, its sad.

Reply(2)
38
