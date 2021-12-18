Under Texas Law, Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Legally Avoids Paying Taxes on Mansion

A federal investigation recovered $170,000 in back wages and liquidated damages after the operator of two Austin restaurants denied 17 kitchen workers overtime pay. Two investigations by the department’s Wage and Hour Division revealed that the operator of Biryani-N-Grill’s two locations originally paid the workers, who labored 60 hours a week, a flat salary and claimed they were not eligible for overtime. He then submitted falsified documents to make it seem like he paid them the back wages even though he did not. The company also failed to keep accurate records as required by law.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO