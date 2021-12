TheReebok Collective, an initiative created to celebrate inclusivity, recently dropped its new Pieces of Us Collection. Designed in collaboration with the winner of HBO Max’s The Hype, Justin Mensinger, the new Pieces of Us Collection is both eco-friendly and helps to raise awareness about the importance of mental health care. The collection consists of six different sweaters, each of which is sewn from various textiles in rich, vibrant shades. As Mensinger explains, "I wanted the pieces in this collection to tie together cohesively but also retain their own unique look and feel. Each piece of clothing that previously held someone’s energy and style came together to create a new story and garment someone else can enjoy."

