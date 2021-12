The Alaskan Bush People family is gearing up for Christmas next week, and while most of them will be spending it together, one sibling won’t be with the Wolf Pack. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Matt Brown with the rest of his siblings. For the past few years, the Alaskan Bush People alum has spent his days away from the family fortress, focusing on his own recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Earlier this year, Brown decided he wasn’t willing to waste any more emotional energy on the rocky situation with his siblings and since then has been content doing his own thing. He has expressed that he made amends with his father before he died, but it seems he is still distant from the rest of his family.

