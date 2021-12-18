HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

(WFRV) – With conference races heating up in the Green Bay area, several basketball teams earned key statement wins this week.

The Ashwaubenon boys and girls teams grabbed hard-fought wins over Bay Port Friday night in defensive struggles.

The Jaguar boys earned their first conference win in a 48-43 slobberknocker over the Pirates, while the girls relied on their defense and the strong play of Bri Lambrecht to knock off their opponent.

In Bay Conference action, West De Pere defended home court against fellow conference contender Xavier.

On the boys side, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week honors after an 80-65 handling of Xavier – even with the Hawks returning first-team all-conference forward Alex Sherwood from injury. Ryan Sweeney and Vance Alexander combined for 36 points and led a team effort that saw four players in double figures.

The Red Devils are 5-0 on the season.

On the ice, the De Pere Voyageurs gutted out a 2-1 win over rival Ashwaubenon at the Cornerstone Ice Center. Martin Blaha got the Voyageurs on the board with the first goal in the second period.

