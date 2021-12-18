ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 dead in East California Avenue shooting: KCSO

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6D2e_0dQFx3eQ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead in east Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-310.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

BPD looking for teen missing for a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who was last seen last week. Ricardo Serrato, 17, was last seen Dec. 16 at around 6:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Pacific Street wearing a red Hollister shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack. He is described as 5’11”, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Wasco man shot, killed in McFarland last week, coroner says

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was killed in McFarland last week. The man has been identified as Adam Sanchez, 18, of Wasco, according to the coroner. On Dec. 16, Sanchez was shot at around 6:37 p.m. on San Pedro Street near East Sherwood Avenue […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man accidently fires gun inside Adventist Health, police say

A previous version of this story had information from a preliminary police report stating that an elderly man went to visit his wife at the hospital and the gun went off when he was trying to unload his firearm. It has since been clarified that the man was a patient. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tense moments after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McFarland police make 2 arrests in deadly San Pedro Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police say they have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting last week on San Pedro Street. A third suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. The shooting that killed 18-year-old Adam Sanchez happened on Dec. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. on San Pedro Street near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kget 17
KGET

After a year, missing persons cases still hold questions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One year ago, twin mysteries struck Central California, altering the lives of two families forever. A 22-year-old college student who left his phone, wallet, and car behind, and two young boys reported missing from their adoptive parents’ backyard. Neither has been found. A racquetball national champion and engineering student at U.C. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 person killed in David Road crash south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Bakersfield. The collision involving a Ford and Toyota was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at Adobe and David roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One person inside the Ford truck was reported to be pinned […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to be out in force during holiday period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the road from Friday evening through Sunday looking for reckless or suspected impaired drivers. Last year, officers arrested 573 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence during the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period, according to an agency news release. At […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on Highway 99 Monday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who died when a vehicle left the roadway on Highway 99 and hit a tree has been identified. Jason Ezequiel Sanchez, 22, of Clovis died at the scene of the 8 a.m. crash on southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 223, according to the coroner’s office. Sanchez was driving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

One year later, missing Cal City boys biological family file lawsuit against county

As the biological family of brothers Orson and Orrin West mark a year since their sons' disappearance, frustration and worn patience are fueling action by the Pettus family. A suit filed by the Pettus family alleges Kern County was negligent to take the boys from their birth parents. “We will see if that turns into more and it is incumbent upon these bureaucratic government agencies to do more with respect with the lives of children." Watch Part 1 in the 17 News special report, “Where are the Boys?” by 17’s Christian Galeno.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman cheered on two men accused of beating Lamont man to death: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Found sleeping near a dead body, Michelle Valencia told deputies she thought the man was only drunk. Valencia claimed to have stumbled over the body of 49-year-old Moises Perez Torrez outside a home on Habecker Road near the East Side Canal in Lamont, according to court filings. But she was unable to […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Central Valley baseball star dies in car accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Immanuel High and Fresno City College pitcher Jason “JJ” Sanchez died Monday morning when the car he was driving veered off Highway 99 and hit a tree in Bakersfield. “He was driving and veered off the road on the morning of the 20th (of December) on his way to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy