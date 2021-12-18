1 dead in East California Avenue shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead in east Bakersfield.
Deputies were called to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No information about possible suspects was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-310.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
