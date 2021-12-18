ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: McCarran becomes Harry Reid International

Cover picture for the articleI read your Wednesday article and the airport renaming and couldn’t contain my anger regarding the funds needed to make the change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. When the...

Nevada congressional candidate sues consulting firm for campaign assets

A Republican candidate for Congress is accusing a political consulting firm of withholding assets he paid for, despite his termination of a contract with the company. Noah Malgeri, who is running for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, is suing McShane LLC to regain access to campaign information such as his budgets, emails, campaign plans, polling data and login information for websites and social media accounts. The company said Malgeri has not paid his bill in full.
LETTER: Fed will bump interest rates

The Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates three times next year. But I don’t see anything about a rate increase in what these banking institutions pay the people who try to squeeze a few dollars out of their savings account to help supplement their monthly Social Security benefits.
Harry Reid
Renaming of McCarran Airport for Harry Reid set for Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport will officially be re-dubbed as Harry Reid International Airport this week. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and several other officials will be on hand Tuesday for a ceremony formally re-branding the airport. In February, Clark County Commission unanimously approved renaming the airport after the state’s longest serving senator. The airport was first named for Democratic Sen. Patrick McCarran, who served from 1933-1954. Critics have brought up his reported history of perpetuating racism, xenophobia and antisemitism. Reid, also a Democrat, served in the Senate from 1987-2017. While he is not expected to attend, members of his family will be present.
Reimer Becomes First Kansan to Earn International CMP Certification

A Pratt person has become the first Kansan to earn the internationally-recognized “Communication Management Professional” (CMP) certification. Last month, Nadia Reimer – Chief of Public Affairs and Engagement Officer for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks – recently sat for and passed the Global Communication Certification Council’s (GCCC) CMP exam. An initiative of the International Association of Business Communicators, the GCCC tests candidates from around the world on competencies related to: Ethics, Consistency and Strategic Implementation, Research and Analysis, Strategy and Engagement, and Measurement.
Touchless self-checkout stations added at Harry Reid airport

If your holiday plans include a trip to Harry Reid International Airport, grabbing a snack or beverage on the go is now no need for delay. Airport restaurateur HMSHost said it has added seven Mashgin touchless self-checkout stations throughout airport facilities to allow travelers to get their desired product and get on their way in as little as 10 seconds.
LETTER: Court becomes political tool

The Supreme Court has become a political hack. Now the Court is making decisions based on faith, belief, and politics rather than what is constitutionally sound. It is also ignoring what is already constitutionally in place. How is it possible for this court to change a law that it itself...
$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
