Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to grant its 16 new employees 28,659 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The inducement RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first designated quarterly vesting date on or following the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments occurring on the following 12 quarterly vesting dates.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO