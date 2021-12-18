ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 20-24

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
smcorridornews.com

Oak Hill Parkway traffic alerts, closures & detours for week of December 20

The TxDOT Austin District is overseeing the design and construction of Oak Hill Parkway. Atkins serves as TxDOT’s general engineering consultant, and Atlas will provide owner verification testing and inspection. The Austin District plans, designs, builds, operates, and maintains the state transportation system in the following counties: Bastrop, Blanco,...
AUSTIN, TX
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 lanes closed in Clarksville after crash

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was closed late Wednesday morning after a crash. At about 10:50 a.m., the crash happened near the Exit 8 overpass, according to CPD. At about 11:10 a.m., both westbound lanes were closed at mile marker 8, according to the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS DFW

Tanker Truck Fire Out, I-820 Toll Lanes Remain Closed In Both Directions In North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of I-820 were closed in both direction due to a major accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. Police said the crash involved a tanker truck as well as an animal waste truck, which was said to be empty. One of the drivers involved in the accident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. The identity of the deceased driver will be released pending notification of their next of kin. The accident happened in the 6300 block of I-820 westbound at Meadow Lakes around 7:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Both east bound and west bound toll lanes are shut down, but the east and westbound through lanes were back open shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Burned big rig on I-820 in NRH (Chopper 11) For an alternate route, drivers can use Mid Cities Blvd. to get westbound through the area. NTE said there was no estimate on when the express lanes may reopen.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Augusta Free Press

Starplast USA to invest nearly $18 million, expand operations in Chesterfield County

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Starplast USA, a subsidiary of the Israeli company Starplast, will invest approximately $17.7 million to develop a new manufacturing facility in Chesterfield. Starplast USA produces a wide range of high-performance plastic products, like plastic housewares, garden storage, and toys. Virginia successfully competed...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Checkpoint Strikeforce promotes one simple message: Don’t drink and drive

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. We’re 20 years into Checkpoint Strikeforce, and the effort aimed at deterring drunk driving in the Commonwealth can claim this success: a 41.2 percent drop in alcohol-related crashes since 2001. “Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit of the Virginias makes $15,000 Christmas donation to local charities

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Farm Credit of the Virginias has pledged a Christmas donation this month of $15,000 which will be divided amongst 19 charities local to their tri-state territory. The recipients included several Toys for Tots locations, community farms, food banks and homeless shelters which...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pothole#Traffic Patterns#Church Road#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Nsrr
Augusta Free Press

Program partners with local governments to build new food, farming infrastructure

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects supported through this round of funding support local food systems and include new and existing meat...
AGRICULTURE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Dec. 20-24, 2021

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
POTOMAC, MD
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper man firing at vehicles, deputies dies in shootout with police

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Culpeper man is dead after shooting at deputies who returned fire over a chase that traversed Madison County, Rappahannock County and Culpeper County on Friday. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Culpeper Police Department issued a Be on the Lookout to regional...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Augusta Free Press

Omicron is about to ravage our part of Virginia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Omicron isn’t on its way; it’s here. And from a look at our COVID vaccination numbers, our region isn’t ready, but what else is new?. We weren’t ready for delta, either, had several weeks of surge back in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Blue Ridge Parkway Volunteer of the Year honorees announced

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The National Park Service announced the 2021 Volunteer of the Year awards, honoring those who have made exemplary contributions to the preservation, protection, and enjoyment of the Blue Ridge Parkway during its first ever Virtual Volunteer Celebration Event. During the past year,...
CHARITIES
Augusta Free Press

D.C. man now being linked to two additional murders in Fairfax County

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Washington, D.C., man arrested in connection with the murders of women in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg is now being looked at in a string of additional murders. Anthony Robinson, 35, has been linked to the murder of Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Towne Lane

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Fire rescue units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Towne Lane at 1:25 p.m. Thursday. The first apparatus arrived on scene in just under six minutes after dispatch to find fire in the laundry area of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy