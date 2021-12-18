Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 20-24

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of I-820 were closed in both direction due to a major accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. Police said the crash involved a tanker truck as well as an animal waste truck, which was said to be empty. One of the drivers involved in the accident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. The identity of the deceased driver will be released pending notification of their next of kin. The accident happened in the 6300 block of I-820 westbound at Meadow Lakes around 7:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Both east bound and west bound toll lanes are shut down, but the east and westbound through lanes were back open shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Burned big rig on I-820 in NRH (Chopper 11) For an alternate route, drivers can use Mid Cities Blvd. to get westbound through the area. NTE said there was no estimate on when the express lanes may reopen.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO