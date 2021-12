Philadelphia native Meek Mill is bringing a bit of holiday cheer to his hometown this month. Philly Voice has reported that the rapper and entrepreneur is teaming up with New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin to host a holiday gift giveaway in Philadelphia. The trio will put together $500,000 of bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and other gifts for families in need throughout the City of Brotherly Love. In addition, Meek Mill is expected to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of 12 Days of Christmas.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO