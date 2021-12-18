ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HONG KONG (AP) — Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory.

Since the city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style freedoms for 50 years, demands for expanded democracy inspired protest movements in 2014 and 2019. But they were largely ignored and subsequently crushed by security forces.

Here’s a look at the events that resulted in the dramatic changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system:

THE 2014 “UMBRELLA MOVEMENT”

Also known as “Occupy Central” for the business district where pro-democracy protesters gathered, the movement got its name from the umbrellas activists used to shield themselves from police pepper spray. Nearly 1,000 people were arrested in what marked the city’s most tumultuous period since China took control of the territory. A government proposal would have allowed the city’s 5 million eligible voters to vote for the city’s leader for the first time. But the package was rejected by pro-democracy lawmakers and activists because the power to select up to three candidates would remain in the hands of a 1,200-member group of tycoons and other elites viewed as sympathetic to the mainland Chinese government.

2019 EXTRADITION LAW PROTESTS

The government then withdrew the proposal and current Chief Executive Carrie Lam was selected by an electoral committee. In February 2019, the government introduced an extradition bill it said would plug holes in the territory’s regulations on handing over criminal suspects to jurisdictions where they were wanted, including mainland China. Opponents said that put citizens at risk of being extradited on political charges to the mainland, where legal rights are considerably weaker and where they could face torture and abuse. After street marches and limited clashes between protesters and police, Lam announced she was suspending the bill on June 15, although it was not formally withdrawn until October.

GROWING PROTESTS, VIOLENT CLASHES

The movement snowballed into four demands, including an investigation into police tactics and the release of arrested demonstrators. Some also called for Lam to resign and said they want true universal suffrage. All demands were ignored. On July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover, hardcore demonstrators stormed the legislature. Hundreds of young protesters broke windows, defaced official symbols and spray painted slogans. The council was not in session and officers retreated further inside the building.

THE CRACKDOWN

As the year wore on, increasingly violent clashes erupted nightly, culminating in November in a lengthy dramatic showdown at Hong Kong Polytechnic University where students had stockpiled homemade incendiaries. Police stormed the campus, arresting more than 1,000 mostly students, and cutting off support for large protest action. Police also arrested senior opposition figures, while the pro-democracy camp won big in elections for district councilors. The movement held a symbolic primary to choose candidates for legislative elections due in September 2020 amid calls to paralyze all parliamentary activities to force concessions. Lam decided to postpone the elections, citing COVID-19 infections.

NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

Chinese officials declared conditions in Hong Kong are no longer conducive for the passage of national security legislation, and the ceremonial national parliament in Beijing will act on it instead. The National People’s Congress on June 30, 2020, passed the National Security Law targeting secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces, with penalties of up to life imprisonment. Scuffles break out in the Hong Kong legislature, where four lawmakers were disqualified under the provisions of the new law and 15 others resigned in solidarity. Six other lawmakers were expelled earlier after altering their oaths of office.

ELECTORAL CHANGES

The Chinese parliament on March 11, 2021, passes a resolution to alter Hong Kong’s election law that many saw as effectively ending the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was to retain its separate legal, political and financial institutions for 50 years. By a vote of 2,895-0, with one abstention, the assembly voted to give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those directly elected, and ensure that only those truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office. The move expanded the size of the chamber from 70 to 90 seats, with members of the Election Committee, a strongly pro-Beijing body responsible for electing the chief executive, making up 40 of those. Another 30 seats are elected by business groupings known as “functional constituencies.” The number of directly elected representatives was reduced from 35 to 20. Five seats elected from among district councilors were abolished altogether.

ONLY PATRIOTS CAN RUN FOR OFFICE

Candidate vetting rules included in the changes ensure that anyone even suspected of being less than overwhelming loyal to Beijing will be weeded out. Hong Kong is moving toward the authoritarian Communist Party strictures in place in mainland China. The U.K. and U.S. have condemned the electoral changes while Beijing and its supporters call them mere refinements to improve efficiency. In a Dec. 7 interview with Communist Party newspaper Global Times, Lam said the elections would be “more representative with more balanced participation.” She said the goal is to elect those who are patriotic to govern the city.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China defends science exchange program following US arrest

China on Wednesday defended its international scientific exchange programs in the wake of the conviction of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China manages such exchanges along the same lines as the U.S. and other countries. U.S. agencies and officials should not “stigmatize” such programs and “instead do something conducive to China-U.S. scientific and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation,” Zhao said. Charles Lieber, 62, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, pleaded not guilty to filing false tax returns, making false statements,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Reason.com

She Survived China's Attempt to Erase Her

Tursunay Ziyawudun is part of the Turkic ethnic group known as the Uyghurs. They are largely Muslims who mostly live in the northwest Chinese province of Xinjiang. There are about 12.8 million Uyghurs who live there, and human rights groups say that many have become victims of crimes against humanity at the hands of the Chinese government. China is guilty of committing "genocide" against the Uyghurs, according to a British tribunal. There are over 1 million Uyghurs in Chinese re-education camps, where many have reported sexual abuse and even forced sterilization.
CHINA
WHIO Dayton

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown. For some at the...
CHINA
AFP

Xi hails 'successful' Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen sculpture in the middle of night

A sculpture commemorating the hundreds of people killed in Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed from the University of Hong Kong during the wee hours on Thursday.The statue's removal comes amid Beijing's aggressive crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong in the wake of the pro-democracy protests.The 26-feet-tall 'Pillar of Shame', which depicts 50 torn, twisted and anguished bodies piled upon each other, has been on display at the university for more than two decades.It was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot and gifted to the civil society group Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Beijing#Handover Of Hong Kong#Ap#Legislative Council#British#Chinese#Occupy Central
AFP

Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue, sparks outcry

Hong Kong's oldest university removed a statue commemorating the deadly 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy protesters on Thursday, the latest step in China's campaign to silence dissent in its southern city. The night-time operation was condemned by Hong Kong democracy activists and labelled a "despicable act" by one former student leader who survived Tiananmen. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" by Jens Galschiot has sat on the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) campus since 1997, the year the former British colony was handed back to China. The sculpture features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Tiananmen Square in 1989.
WORLD
dallassun.com

China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing

China's close relations with Russia will not weaken, and the two countries will always remain friends, even if there are changes in the international geopolitical situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Wang's comments come less than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference...
CHINA
NBC News

China imposes sanctions on U.S. officials over Xinjiang

BEIJING — China has barred entry to four people from a U.S. commission on religious freedom, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, following U.S. sanctions this month against Chinese people and entities over accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The four people, from the U.S. Commission on International...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
persecution.org

Concerns Grow as Pro-Beijing Candidates Sweep Hong Kong’s “Patriots-Only” Election

(International Christian Concern) – On Sunday, Hong Kong held its legislative general election, originally scheduled for September of 2020, though postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – a move which many saw as an affront to the ongoing democracy movement’s momentum sweeping the City-State last summer. Sunday’s election resulted in a massive sweep of the legislative council by pro-Beijing parties, an indicator of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) growing grip over the once autonomous city.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Hong Kong's Lam in Beijing to report on 'patriots only' poll

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam was meeting with top leaders in Beijing on Wednesday to report to them on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to the ruling Chinese Communist Party could run as candidates.As expected, Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by party-backed politicians who beat out the dwindling number of moderates and independents.Leading figures in the pro-democracy opposition have been intimidated into silence, jailed or forced into exile. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected while 40 were filled by members of a Beijing-appointed committee...
POLITICS
Axios

Hong Kong authorities push election censorship globally

Elections in Hong Kong on Sunday saw the lowest turnout in the city's history, with just 30.2% of the electorate casting a vote, after an election boycott that Hong Kong authorities attempted to squelch both in the city and abroad. Why it matters: The Hong Kong government is turning laws...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it doesn’t fear fight with US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is open to cooperation with the U.S. but is also prepared for and unafraid of a confrontation with the U.S. During remarks about China’s diplomatic posture towards the world, Wang said, “China’s attitude is consistent and clear-cut: dialogue may be conducted, but it should be based on equality; cooperation is welcome, but it should be for mutual benefit,” adding, “Competition may exist, but it should be healthy in nature; confrontation, which China does not fear, will be met in kind.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
MILITARY
Axios

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves. Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK, U.S. and other nations express concern after Hong Kong elections

LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province. read more. "We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada,...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy