Brewer Boys/Girls Finish 1st Ellsworth Boys/Girls Finish 2nd in Meet 1A of PVC Eastern Maine Indoor Track League

Ellsworth High School released their 1st Quarter Honor Roll for the 2021-2020 School Year. Congratulations to those earning Honors, High Honors and Highest Honors!. Kristy Barry, Brett Bragdon, Alicia Bucher, Naomi Burmeister, Jesse Campbell, Joshua Campbell, Jonathan Carber, Leanne Casin, Makayla Chase, Alexis Coombs, Hunter Curtis, Alexandria Doty, Darren Easler, Abigail Erwin, Gage Hardy, Alicia Havey, Madeline Henry, Alexis Higgins, Emma Howard, Annabella Johnson, Ellie Kane, John Keeney, Maddison Kelley, Tessa Lemoine, Amie Lupo, Dakota Markham, Luna Montina, Jacey Morse, Margarita Nadeau, Lidia Newenham, Briann Ormsby, Nicholas Partridge, Amber-Rae Pesek, Sophia Rumsey, Paige Sawyer, Elena Springer, Ryan Ulichny, Vivianne Walczak.
Comments / 0