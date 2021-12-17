Hogwarts Legacy Promises More News In 2022

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't said anything about Hogwarts Legacy in a while. The game, an open world action RPG set in the Wizarding World's late 1800s, will follow a student enrolling thanks to a late acceptance at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The student soon discovers to possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic, and this secret is said to be central to the plot. Players will get to pick their Hogwarts house at the beginning, but that's really only the start of a journey that, according to the developers (Avalanche Software, known mainly for Disney Infinity), will take the main character to 'new and familiar locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village'.
