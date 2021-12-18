ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans Change: Drury's Path To A Captivating NHL Debut

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC. - Thursday morning Jack Drury began his media availability with a laugh, humorously enjoying when he was asked, "this is just how you dreamed your first call up, right?" The Hurricanes' 2018 second round draft selection had just been officially recalled to the big club, selected as...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Larkin buys fan's beer after accidentally spilling it during warmups

Red Wings captain pays it forward before game against Islanders. Dylan Larkin was named the NHL first star for the week ending Dec. 19, and though the Detroit Red Wings captain's seven points (five goals, two assists) on the ice earned him the honor, his best assist may have come before a game.
NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule, AP source says

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on...
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness. "I know Don and Tuukka's agent have had some discussions," Neely said, referring to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. "I don't think they've...
NHL, NHLPA Agree to Begin Holiday Break After Tuesday's Games

Resume Practices on Dec. 26, Game Schedule on Dec. 27, Remaining Games Scheduled for Dec. 23 Postponed. With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
NHL announces there will not be an Olympic Break

NHL players will not be able to participate in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NEWS: NHL Players Not Participating in 2022 Winter Olympics

Games to be rescheduled during period from Feb. 6-22 With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NHL decision to not go to Olympics based on COVID-19 spread

Cotsonika: League was set to keep promise to players, but health, safety, completing regular season are priorities. NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics for one reason: COVID-19. The NHL's announcement Wednesday had nothing to do with its longstanding issues with Olympic participation. The League had every...
NHL WON'T GO TO OLYMPICS

Games to be rescheduled during period from Feb. 6-22 With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
