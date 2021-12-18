ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Johnson’s 25-point night paces Guilford past Jefferson

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings got off to a slow start this season against some strong competition, but they’ve come on strong in recent weeks. Friday night they reeled off their fourth straight win breezing past Jefferson 84-55.

Sophomore Malachi Johnson paced the Vikings with 25 points. Guilford improves to 4-1 in NIC-10 play and 5-4 overall. For highlights click on the media player.

High School basketball scores from Tuesday, December 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here the the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, December 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. BOYS BASKETBALLGuilford 48 Belvidere North 41Belvidere 59 North Boone 30Marengo 77 Freeport 57Winnebago 59 Lena-Winslow 34Grayslake North 56 Stillman Valley 45Harvest Christian 49 Harvard […]
NIU running back Jay Ducker enters transfer portal

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A MAC Championship and a worst-to-first turnaround aren’t enough to keep Jay Ducker at NIU. The freshman running back has announced he is entering the transfer portal. Ducker led the Huskies in rushing this season with 1,184 yards in 12 games. He scored three touchdowns. In the MAC Championship game against Kent State […]
Fighting Illini fans soon to face stricter COVID protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fighting Illini fans will soon face stricter COVID-19 protocols at games. University Officials have announced that starting January 1, fans will only be allowed inside arenas if they can show proof of having been vaccinated, or if they can show they have had a negative test result within a 72-hour window before the […]
Mike Hardman getting an expanded role with the IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–When the IceHogs return from their holiday break, they’ll refocus on moving up in the AHL’s Central Division. First-year forward Mike Hardman can help with that. He’ll also be focusing on getting back up with the Blackhawks. Hardman was first assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks ten days ago. It didn’t take […]
IceHogs try to steer clear of COVID

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sporting events at all levels are getting postponed by COVID. The NHL announced Monday night it will pause all games from Wednesday through Christmas Day. So far the Rockford IceHogs haven’t lost any games to COVID, but they have had players in COVID protocols. Forward Dylan McLaughlin just returned from having COVID. He […]
Fred VanVleet placed in NBA’s health and safety protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was placed in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols by the team on Tuesday. He is one of seven Raptors’ players in protocols. The team has ceased practicing as a group. Players are working out individually. The timing couldn’t be worse for VanVleet. The […]
Stroll on State returns with big numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A return to a in-person Stroll on State brought out tens of thousands of participants. According to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, RACVB, 62,250 people took to Downton Rockford to join in the festivities. 10,000 of those people came from out of town. Stroll on State was spread out […]
Penalties, mistakes hurt Bears in loss to the Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the struggling and short-handed Chicago Bears 17-9 on Monday night. The Vikings (7-7), part of a tight pack of teams vying for one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots, were in line for their most lopsided win before Justin Fields threw […]
NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run […]
Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant selected for Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Bears News Release] The NFL announced that Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Quinn is headed to his third Pro Bowl after being selected twice as a member of the St. Louis Rams during the 2013-14 seasons. Now […]
