He Tried It: Tommy Hilfiger, You Are Not The First Streetwear Designer

By Lauren W. Williams (@dcfashionblogger)
 6 days ago

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


In case you missed it, American-designer Tommy Hilfiger recently made news after being presented the Outstanding Achievement Award from the British Fashion Council at The 2021 Fashion Awards presented by TikTok on November 29
. Held since 1989, this year’s celebration was the first in-person event since 2019.

But it wasn’t Hilfiger’s award that made headlines among many Black fashion lovers. It was his comments afterward.

On December 7, HypeBeast covered an interview with Hilfiger where he “reflected on his legacy” and described himself as “the first streetwear designer.” You read that right: he called himself THE FIRST.

Black Twitter and Instagram responded to his comments immediately. Fashion and entertainment creator and personality, April Walker called out Hilfiger’s “AUDACITY” and re-enforced the need for Black media outlets.

HypeBeast has since updated the story with a new quote from Hilfiger after giving him “the opportunity to clarify and provide context for his remarks relating to streetwear and its origins.” Part of Hilfiger’s quote reads:

“Long before it was the established norm, I knew I wanted our brand to connect and collaborate with the people who were creating and curating pop culture in that moment. In the ‘90s I saw the streetwear trend emerging in an incredible way with pioneers like Stüssy and Dapper Dan paving the way. Inspired by their style, and through our early relationships with hip hop artists like Grand Puba, Snoop Dogg, and Aaliyah, our connection to and involvement in streetwear became an integral part of our brand history and DNA that still continues today, especially in our Tommy Jeans label where we stay closely connected to music and modern streetwear culture.”

He then goes on naming the late Virgil Abloh and Kerby Jean-Raymond as creative geniuses.

Am I the only one who feels like Hilfiger is trying to clean up his initial statements by telling us about how many “Black friends” he has? Is this Déjà vu?

This isn’t the first time Hilfiger has had to “clean up” his alleged statements related to his clothing line, the contributions of Black people, or the Black community itself. Most 80s babies should remember before ‘cancel culture’ had an official name – and Black Twitter to amplify it – Hilfiger was cancelled by many after he allegedly said that his clothes weren’t made for Black people (or really any people of color).

Some call this an “urban legend” from the fall of 1996 , when an email circulated saying that Hilfiger made racist comments while on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” stating that if he’d known that Black people would be wearing his clothing, then he would never have made them. Hilfiger’s company refuted the rumor immediately and he went on several shows, including the Wendy Williams show to speak on this.

Whether the urban legend is true or not, Hilfiger’s recent comments are egregious enough. Hilfiger is dead wrong in his assertion that he is or was the first streetwear designer. A simple Google search determines that.

In addition to the icons Hilfiger mentioned in his “take two” statement, many credit Willi Smith as the inventor of streetwear. Smith was one of the most successful early Black designers in the fashion industry with WilliWear Limited. His label launched in 1976. Tommy Hilfiger – the brand – wasn’t established until 1985.

What should also be noted in this conversation are the many designers of color that never had a voice, the money to sew their names in the back of clothing, or the overall resources to reach a national platform. Barriers to access existed in the 80s and they still exist now. Hilfiger’s comments negate this persistent issue.

We can’t take away the iconic looks Hilfiger has created and the many Black celebrities, singers, artists, and models that have worn his brand. But we can raise our eyebrow every time Hilfiger lets his inherent bias show.

I mean, if you want just take credit for the contributions of Black designers while exploiting them, just say that. Matter of fact, Mr. Hilfiger, why don’t you say less.

Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
