Chicago shooting: 2 shot in River North seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile Friday night.

Chicago fire officials said a man and woman were shot in the 400-block of North Wabash and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was in critical condition and a 24-year-old woman is in serious condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

So far, there is no word of any arrests.