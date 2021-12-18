ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: 2 shot in River North seriously injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeGOQ_0dQFd2lp00

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile Friday night.

Chicago fire officials said a man and woman were shot in the 400-block of North Wabash and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was in critical condition and a 24-year-old woman is in serious condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

So far, there is no word of any arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Chicago Fire#River North#Magnificent Mile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy