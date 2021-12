TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam on Thursday, authorities say. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate the noise and discovered some cracks in the dam. Officials say there were no signs of explosive devices found. Instead, authorities believe people most likely heard rock at the dam cracking. The sheriff’s office says water was released from the lake due to the situation. After reviewing the extent of the damage, the Tuolumne Office of Emergency Services said Thursday evening that the evacuation advisory issued...

