In part 1 of the ammonia vs biofuels discussion, we looked at the large-scale destruction that would ensue if we scaled biofuel production to satisfy global demand. But while we have established that biofuels lose out handily to PV in the area metric, it might be reasonable to assume that biofuels cost less per unit of energy and produce less CO2 compared to manufactured systems like PV farms. After all, it’s nature doing the work of splitting the hydrogen from water, and then combining it into hydrocarbons using the carbon from CO2.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO