It’s Raiden and Aliza Thompson again and we are so happy to be sending you this letter. I am 7 years old now and my sister is 2.. I love to play outside, play with my sister (sometimes), and spend time with my family and friends. This year I would love to have a real basketball goal and ball.. I am playing pee-wee basketball this year and I am hoping that I can get better by having a goal to play on at home. Aliza would like for you to bring her a pink jeep that she can ride on like her big cousin Harper. She and Harper do a lot of jeep riding at Nanas and I know she wants one to ride on at our house. Don’t forget about all of our friends from school and Mrs. Amys and our family. They’ve all been good this year too. Thanks for sending Elfie and Sparkle to our house again this year. We love looking for our scout elves and telling them all of our Christmas wishes. We will be sure to leave some milk and cookies for you and some snacks for the reindeer too. Have a safe flight and a Merry Christmas!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO