Sports

Canada beats US 3-2 in OT in Game 6 of women's hockey series

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women's hockey series.

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 in overtime — with Poulin scoring the winner.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

