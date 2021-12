Merrick was brought to the rescue as a puppy in 2015 and spent his whole life there. Watch as he goes home to his forever family and learns how to give his dad lots of kisses. Special thanks to Mission Driven Goods, you can follow them on Instagram: https://thedo.do/missiondriven, or check out their website: https://missiondrivengoods.com/. To help save more dogs like Merrick, you can support Humane Society of Greater Kansas City: https://thedo.do/hsgkcdonate.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO