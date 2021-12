Seems like everybody wants a piece of French space boogie overlords Slift. In addition to being previously announced for Desertfest in Berlin and London, Astral Festival in the UK, SonicBlast in Portugal, Hellfest in France Kristonfest in Spain, the three-piece were confirmed just yesterday as artist-in-residence to play three sets at Roadburn 2022, one of which will be their consciousness-igniting/already-influential 2020 album, Ummon (review here), in its entirety. In a couple years, when you start to see a bunch of cosmic-ass-shake groups formed circa now, Slift will have been a big part of the reason why.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO