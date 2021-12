Primus has confirmed that they’ll be continuing on with their Tribute to Kings tour deep into next year with 46 new shows just announced!. The band spent much of their 2021 touring on the new concept that they’d do a set of Primus originals followed by a full rendition of the Rush album, A Farewell to Kings. I got to see the show they did in Berkeley and it blew me away.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO