Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has revealed that the game's new Cursed Possessions update is nearly upon us. The update will drop Friday, December 10th, but a release time is currently unknown. The update was teased by the team last month, and the game's Trello page has now been updated with all that players can expect to see. Apparently, this new update will offer new cursed possessions, including a Music Box, Tarot Cards, and the previously revealed Voodoo Doll and Summoning Circle. Players can also look forward to new Ouija Board questions, as well as some changes to the game's ghosts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO