Anjunabeats just dropped Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021 – a massive collection of 34 top tracks that have been released on their label. It’s pretty safe to say that 2021 has been quite a year but something that helped many people around the world escape the madness was the influx of music pouring in month after month. Anjunabeats was one such label that was prolific during and released a flurry of originals and remixes that were enjoyed by many. Though it may be difficult to wade through the plethora of stunning releases, the Above & Beyond led imprint has made sure to highlight some of the favorites on their label with Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO