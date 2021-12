Frolic is Chapter 3’s first Icon Emote, and it has a long history. It is based on a dance first performed by a user of Japanese video site Niconico, which is pretty much Japan’s very own answer to YouTube. The dancer, known as Nomo Moe (or @noumoe913 on Twitter) uploaded a video of herself dancing in a vegetable garden (be warned, there are some English curse words on the video captions) way back in 2011. The video’s description seems to be saying that the dance is supposed to help her vegetables grow. The video went modestly viral on Niconico, but when someone posted an edited version on YouTube, it really took off, attracting millions of views, and transforming Nomo Moe into a vegetable dancing legend.

