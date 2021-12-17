ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it: $2.5 million GMC Hummer EV pickup rolls off the assembly line

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
Hummer is back in business. Hummer EV VIN 001 was sold for $2.5 million to raise money for charity. (GM) The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV rolled off the assembly line at GM’s Factory Zero in Michigan on Friday to kick off production of...

CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
electrek.co

GM announces GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup truck, releases teaser

GM announced today that the GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup truck is going to follow the Hummer EV as GMC’s next electric vehicle. The automaker released a new teaser for the electric pickup truck. The first Hummer EV pickup truck is about to be delivered, and it’s going to...
CARS
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
CARS
electrek.co

GM pokes fun at Tesla Cybertruck in strange Hummer EV Easter egg

GM has decided to poke fun at the Tesla Cybertruck with a strange Easter egg in the newly delivered GMC Hummer EV pickup truck’s software. We have seen GM poke fun at Tesla before when launching new electric vehicles. For example, before the launch of the Chevy Bolt EV,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Armored Truck Makes The Hummer EV Look Bland

You could go out and buy a new GMC Hummer EV (just not the sold-out Edition 1) and will very likely drive home very happy (whenever it arrives in showrooms). Plenty of off-road adventures await. Alternatively, and for around the same money, you could go stick with tradition by way of a 6.7-liter V8 powering the Terradyne Gurkha Light Armored Patrol Vehicle (LAPV).
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

GMC Hummer Edition 1 Deliveries Begin

General Motors begins deliveries of the first customer examples of the GMC Hummer SUT, based on the Ultium platform. The Edition 1 Hummer SUT offers 1000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of a tri-motor setup with a 200-kWh battery, and is priced at $112,595. Less expensive versions of...
CARS
Green Car Reports

GMC Hummer EV and Brightdrop electric van delivered, first of many Ultium EVs to come

The first electric vehicles based on General Motors' Ultium architecture are headed to customers. GM on Friday confirmed that the first customer 2022 GMC Hummer EV had been completed, as well as delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600 vans to customer FedEx. In both cases, GM met its previously announced timelines to launch these vehicles by the end of the year.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors begins delivering electric Hummers and EV delivery vans

General Motors Company (GM -5.5%) says a new era has begun for the automaker with deliveries out on the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle. Both those electric vehicles were built on the Ultium Platform, which is called the foundation for GM's all-electric future.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Rivian R1T Beats GMC Hummer EV Pickup To Win 2022 Motor Trend Truck Of The Year Award

The Rivian R1T has beat the GMC Hummer EV Pickup to secure the 2022 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award. In its summary of the newly launched battery-electric pickup, Motor Trend described the Rivian R1T as the “most remarkable pickup truck we’ve ever driven.” The publication praised Rivian for re-imagining what a pickup truck can be, with the R1T serving mainly as an ultra-capable and practical family vehicle. It also complimented the R1T’s ability to perform traditional truck tasks, though, noting its impressive off-road performance, towing capability and usable bed section.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Pickup Gets New All-Weather eTrunk Mat Accessory

General Motors has released a new all-weather accessory floor mat for the bottom of the eTrunk that comes standard in the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The All-Weather eTrunk Mat from the GMC Accessories catalog, which carries part number 8497244, is specifically designed to fit the contours of the Hummer EV Pickup’s eTrunk. It features a high-friction backing to stop it from moving around inside the eTrunk compartment, while the rubber construction helps prevent items placed on top of it from sliding and protects the trunk lining from scratches and/or damage.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Pros and Cons Review: Making Its Theatrical Debut

Few production vehicles have ever had this much presence, this much drama. It's difficult to walk away from a drive in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup without smiling and shaking your head wistfully—or maybe it's your whole body shaking after a rollercoaster ride to 60 mph or beyond in Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The luster wears off a bit as the first impressions dull in your mind, but from beginning to end the new GMC Hummer is unforgettable—that much was made crystal clear at our 2022 Truck of the Year competition.
CARS
NBC Los Angeles

GM to Start Shipping $113,000 Electric Hummer Pickups to Customers

General Motors is beginning customer deliveries of its GMC Hummer EV pickup, marking a major milestone for the automaker and its next-generation electric vehicles. The new truck is the first to incorporate GM's Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which GM developed in-house and plans to use as the foundation for dozens of new electric vehicles.
CARS
torquenews.com

GMC Announces First Deliveries Of Hummer EV

It has been a long time coming, but GMC revealed today that it has finally completed the first customer-bound Hummer EV pickups with deliveries expected to begin immediately. The Hummer EV pickup (and the SUV version) have had a long and publicized road to production and GM has documented the various milestones that the EV has reached in its quest to reach customers. GM has revealed that the first examples of the EV have been completed and are on their way to dealer lots.
CARS
foxwilmington.com

Electric 1972 Chevrolet El Camino proves GM can electrify anything

General Motors is highlighting the flexibility of its future electric vehicle technology with a classic 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS that has been converted to run on battery power. Ligenfelter Engineering converted this 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS to run on electric power. (Chevrolet) The “eLcamino” was equipped by Ligenfelter...
CARS

