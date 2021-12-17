ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, Sidney! Watch The Brand New SCREAM: MEET THE NEW BLOOD Featurette + Opening Night Fan Event

By Angel Melanson
FANGORIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe woke up to a brand new Scream featurette and watching the legacy cast, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette introduce the new blood in Woodsboro has us screaming at our screens just a little. The featurette comes with the announcement of a special Opening Night Fan Event to celebrate...

www.fangoria.com

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
POPSUGAR

Meet the Freshman Class of Scream: "It's the Perfect Cast For This New Generation"

There's new blood in Woodsboro. Over two decades since the first Scream spawned a franchise and subsequent cult following, a fifth installment is on the way, introducing audiences to a fresh set of leads. And while several legacy cast members are returning, the upcoming relaunch, also titled Scream, will invariably mark a new chapter, as it's the first one not directed by genre legend Wes Craven, who died in 2015. Instead, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously directed Ready or Not, have stepped in.
