Hello, Sidney! Watch The Brand New SCREAM: MEET THE NEW BLOOD Featurette + Opening Night Fan Event

"Each new character is tied to a legacy character." Paramount has debuted a new making of featurette for the new 2022 Scream movie, arriving in theaters this January. The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and they're ramping up marketing with the release coming up soon. 25 years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Though this seems to be a reboot, this film is also a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The returning cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Newcomers in this movie include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. This advice is the best: don't trust anyone. This promo plays like another trailer, but it's effective in making me want to see it.

