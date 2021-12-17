Hello, Sidney! Watch The Brand New SCREAM: MEET THE NEW BLOOD Featurette + Opening Night Fan Event

Meet the new cast and learn more about the characters in this behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie, Scream. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Scream is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and executive produced by Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena. It is written by Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on characters created by Williamson. Scream, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
